Woofs of the week

Adapt an animal at the Pearl River County SPCA. Highlighted this week are two sweet and loving dogs, Luna and Kevin. Both canines are ready for adoption.

Luna

$150, microchip

• Female/spayed

• 2 years and 7 months old

• Bloodhound/retriever, Labrador

Baby

$150, microchip

• Female/spayed

• 4 years old

• Terrier American Staffordshire/ Mix

The shelter is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

closed on Sunday and Monday.

Wellness Clinic at the Park

WHEN: April 15

TIMES: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

WHERE: Jack Read Park,Goodyear

Boulevard across from Baptist Church. WHO: Dr. Anne Borgen will be the official-ing veterinarian.

WHAT: Rabies Vaccinations, microchips, wellness shots, heartworm tests, craft booths, and refreshments.