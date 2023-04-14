Woofs of the week

Published 11:23 am Friday, April 14, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Adapt an animal at the Pearl River County SPCA. Highlighted this week are two sweet and loving dogs, Luna and Kevin. Both canines are ready for adoption.

Luna

$150, microchip

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

• Female/spayed

• 2 years and 7 months old
• Bloodhound/retriever, Labrador

Baby

$150, microchip

• Female/spayed
• 4 years old

• Terrier American Staffordshire/ Mix

The shelter is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,

closed on Sunday and Monday.

Wellness Clinic at the Park

WHEN: April 15
TIMES: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
WHERE: Jack Read Park,Goodyear

Boulevard across from Baptist Church. WHO: Dr. Anne Borgen will be the official-ing veterinarian.
WHAT: Rabies Vaccinations, microchips, wellness shots, heartworm tests, craft booths, and refreshments.

 

More News

Picayune PD Urges Drivers: ‘Click It or Ticket’ This Memorial Day

SPCA to host annual Kitten Shower and Supply Drive

First welcoming sign in progress

Carriere-native sworn in as SGA President at Southern Miss

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar