Woofs of the week
Published 11:23 am Friday, April 14, 2023
Adapt an animal at the Pearl River County SPCA. Highlighted this week are two sweet and loving dogs, Luna and Kevin. Both canines are ready for adoption.
Luna
$150, microchip
• Female/spayed
• 2 years and 7 months old
• Bloodhound/retriever, Labrador
Baby
$150, microchip
• Female/spayed
• 4 years old
• Terrier American Staffordshire/ Mix
The shelter is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.,
closed on Sunday and Monday.
Wellness Clinic at the Park
WHEN: April 15
TIMES: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
WHERE: Jack Read Park,Goodyear
Boulevard across from Baptist Church. WHO: Dr. Anne Borgen will be the official-ing veterinarian.
WHAT: Rabies Vaccinations, microchips, wellness shots, heartworm tests, craft booths, and refreshments.