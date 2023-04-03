Wisdom from the garden Published 11:30 am Monday, April 3, 2023

My garden center runs have been frequent and exciting for this gardener’s heart.

Anne, one of my oldest and dearest friends, and I hit one the other day. When we

walked through the front gates and our eyes lit on all the beautiful plants and

garden accessories I told her that the garden center to me was like the beach to her.

Anne is one of those people blessed with beautiful dark skin. Matter of fact she is

at the beach right now while my pale self sits looking at my colorful beauties ready

to go into the ground. This year I added to my perennials, but I think that I’ll always

have a few annuals put in in spring.

Those one shot wonder annuals let gardeners have a change every year. Some of

mine did actually reseed from last year, but they are in no shape of form. I like mine

planted in neat rows, but the look of a natural garden is also beautiful.

My garden tools need a little work to get them ready for this year, and I’m

rethinking the necessity of weed cloth. My farmer grandfather gardened with a

horse and plow. His garden implements were so sharp that they cut through

unwanted vegetation and roots quite easily, but when I picked up a new hoe this

year I noticed it was dull, dull, dull.

When I asked my friend who owns the garden center what was up he said that he

used to have to clean up blood on that aisle regularly! I guess transporting those

sharp tools could have been hazardous, but now we need to sharpen them at home.

That’s just another thing to add to the list, but it’s all part of maintaining a pretty

garden.

This time of year it’s so easy to spout off about the joys of gardening and feel quite

accomplished even though I hire out the heavy work, but the real trick is how things

are looking around August. When the temperatures go from invigorating and

comfortable to scorching hot even the stoutest and most dedicated get a little weary.

That’s when the shade and a cold drink look much more inviting that wrangling

those weeds.

Now I seem to be remembering why I put a weed barrier down! Well, August isn’t

here yet so I’ll enjoy springtime with abandon and deal with the heat of the dog days

of summer when they arrive.

My pastor mentioned this week that he never wanted the challenges of life to

make him bitter, as he grows older. I looked up the root cause of bitterness and

found that it is often caused by hurt from what we perceive as an unfair situation.

If we live long enough we will go through an unfair situation or two so I think we

can all relate. Just like weeding the garden keeps things beautiful choosing

forgiveness cuts off the root of bitterness and allows our lives to bloom.