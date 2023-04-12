Winners of the 2023 Spring Street Festival Awards Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune, Members Angela Chambliss, Nancy Bishop, and Jennifer Seals judging the 57th Semi-Annual Spring Street Festival Awards on April 1, 2023.

The 2023 Spring Street Festival Awards went to:

Yard Art- Visual Arts

Barnwell’s Precious Oil Essentials- Best Presentation

We Dig! – Most Creative

Isabella Designs- Most Charming

Natures Nuance- Best Signage

Bayou Billie- Best of Show