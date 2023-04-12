Winners of the 2023 Spring Street Festival Awards

Published 12:38 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

The Civic Woman’s Club of Picayune, Members Angela Chambliss, Nancy Bishop, and Jennifer Seals judging the 57th Semi-Annual Spring Street Festival Awards on April 1, 2023.

The 2023 Spring Street Festival Awards went to:

Yard Art- Visual Arts
Barnwell’s Precious Oil Essentials- Best Presentation
We Dig!  – Most Creative
Isabella Designs- Most Charming
Natures Nuance- Best Signage
Bayou Billie- Best of Show

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More Art & Entertainment

Volunteers needed for Crosby Arboretum’s Strawberries & Cream Festival

Crosby Arboretum Program Schedule March – April 2023

Crosby Arboretum’s FIELD WALK with Butch Bailey & a JEWELRY Workshop

Square dancing lessons

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar