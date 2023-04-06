Wiggins police take chicken into custody at McDonalds

Earlier this week, the McDonalds in Wiggins had an unusual customer. So unusual that it really ruffled some feathers.

There, strutting around in the drive-thru, was a red hen. Yes, a chicken. Makes you feel bad about ordering the McChicken, doesn’t it?

Wiggins Police Department picked her up and put her mug shot on Facebook, saying, “If you’re missing your hen with a blue zip tie on each leg, we found her in the McDonald’s drive thru! Please contact us at 601-928-5444 if she’s yours.”

The comments were full of people who were willing to foster or give a new home to the chicken, along with some jokes about chicken McNuggets and egg McMuffins, but nowhere in the comments was an outcome. But there was no evidence of fowl play.

Darkhorse Press has contacted the Wiggins Police Department for a status update, and we will let you know if she has been released from custody.