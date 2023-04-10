Volunteers needed for Crosby Arboretum’s Strawberries & Cream Festival Published 11:22 am Monday, April 10, 2023

by Patricia R. Drackett Director, The Crosby Arboretum

We are looking for volunteers to help us set up and greet arrivals at the Crosby Arboretum’s Annual STRAWBERRIES & CREAM FESTIVAL. Please respond to this email if you are interested, and please know that ANY time you may have available to give is sincerely appreciated.

Please bring friends and family to join us this SUNDAY, April 16, 1:00 – 3:00 PM to celebrate the history of the Crosby Arboretum’s former use as a Depression-era strawberry farm. Enjoy live music and giveaways, fresh strawberries and ice cream, and Picayune Frog Lemonade. We will also have a children’s cupcake decorating contest (see website for rules at our website at this link: http://crosbyarboretum.msstate.edu/…/416-strawberries) and much more! The event will be held at the Pinecote Pavilion. Free Admission!