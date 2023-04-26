USPS evaluated new location for Poplarville Post office Published 9:38 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The United States Postal Services is said to be evaluating a new location for the Poplarville Post Office.

In a recent letter addressed to the Poplarville City Mayor Louise Smith, USPS stated that,

“Facilities officials at postal headquarters report that a new location for the Poplarville Post Office is currently being evaluated.”

They also stated that the construction of a new facility on the current site is, “unfeasible due to space limitations.”

USPS stated no deadline for their evaluation.