Upcoming Library Programs Published 10:25 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Here is a quick look at the upcoming programs held by the Crosby Reed Memorial Library & Cultural Center.

Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library Annual Booksale is from May 1 – May 6

Dates & Times

Monday, May 1 from, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 2 from, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3 from, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 4 from, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, May 5 ($1 a Book Day) from, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 6 ($1 a Foot Day) from, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Special preview sale for friends of the library members

on Sunday, April 30 from 2- 5 p.m. Memberships can be purchased at the door.

Saturday, April 22 – Kids Day At Crosby Commons 801 Goodyear Blvd. (Across The Street From The Library)

Free Event from10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 30 – Book Sale Preview For Friends Of The Library Members from 2-5 p.m. (Annual Memberships Available At The Door.) $5 For Individual/$15 For Family. Members Receive Our Newsletters And 1 Free Book At Our Annual Sale.)

May 1—May, the 6th Annual Book Sale Open To The Public.

Monday, May 22 – Sign Up Begins For Summer Reading Program.

Friday, June 2 – Ice Cream Social To Kick Off Summer Reading Program.