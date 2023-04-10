This week of sports; April 10 – 15
Published 11:50 am Monday, April 10, 2023
Here is this week line up of sports in Pearl River County
Monday
None
Tuesday
Softball- PRC at Picayune, 6:30 p.m. Poplarville host FCAHS at 6:30 p.m.
Baseball- PRC hosts Long Beach, at 7 p.m. Poplarville host Sumrall at 7 p.m. Picayune at West Harrison a 7 p.m.
Golf – Boys district at Millbrook CC.
Wednesday
None
Thursday
Softball – PRC at George County, 6:30 p.m. Poplarville host Columbia at 6:30 p.m.
Baseball- Picayune at Long Beach, 7 p.m.
Friday
Softball- Picayune at PRC, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball- PRC host West Harrison at 7 p.m.
Saturday
Baseball- PRC host Picayune at 7 p.m.
Softball- PRC host Harrison Central at 3 p.m.
There is also a District track meet in Long Beach that Picayune and PRC will compete in.