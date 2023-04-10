This week of sports; April 10 – 15 Published 11:50 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Here is this week line up of sports in Pearl River County

Monday

None

Tuesday

Softball- PRC at Picayune, 6:30 p.m. Poplarville host FCAHS at 6:30 p.m.

Baseball- PRC hosts Long Beach, at 7 p.m. Poplarville host Sumrall at 7 p.m. Picayune at West Harrison a 7 p.m.

Golf – Boys district at Millbrook CC.

Wednesday

None

Thursday

Softball – PRC at George County, 6:30 p.m. Poplarville host Columbia at 6:30 p.m.

Baseball- Picayune at Long Beach, 7 p.m.

Friday

Softball- Picayune at PRC, 6:30 p.m.

Baseball- PRC host West Harrison at 7 p.m.

Saturday

Baseball- PRC host Picayune at 7 p.m.

Softball- PRC host Harrison Central at 3 p.m.

There is also a District track meet in Long Beach that Picayune and PRC will compete in.