This week in sports, April 23 – 29
Published 10:24 am Monday, April 24, 2023
Here’s the lineup for this week in sports.
Monday
Game 2 of the 5a Softball Playoffs, Picayune at Hattiesburg.
Girl’s golf tournament at Millbrook CC.
PRC softball hosts Sumrall for a non-district game a 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Picayune baseball plays D’Iberville at 7 p.m.
PRC baseball hosts George County at 7 p.m.
Picayune tennis at State Champions.
Thursday
Picayune baseball hosts Biloxi
Friday
PRC baseball at George County at 7 p.m.
South State Track Meet in Hattiesburg.