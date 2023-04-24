This week in sports, April 23 – 29 Published 10:24 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Here’s the lineup for this week in sports.

Monday

Game 2 of the 5a Softball Playoffs, Picayune at Hattiesburg.

Girl’s golf tournament at Millbrook CC.

PRC softball hosts Sumrall for a non-district game a 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Picayune baseball plays D’Iberville at 7 p.m.

PRC baseball hosts George County at 7 p.m.

Picayune tennis at State Champions.

Thursday

Picayune baseball hosts Biloxi

Friday

PRC baseball at George County at 7 p.m.

South State Track Meet in Hattiesburg.