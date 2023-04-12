The PRCHS Blue Maskers Honor Society hosts fundraiser after winning State Competition Published 11:19 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023

The Pearl River Central High School Blue Maskers Honor Society is hosting a Parent’s Night Out on Saturday, April 15th at the PRHS Safe House.

Students will enjoy arts and crafts, games, and movies. Open to students K-6 grade

Drop-off begins in the Safe Room at 4:00 p.m., and pick-up begins at 8:00 p.m. The cost per student is $25.00, with a discounted additional fee of $10.00 per sibling. Please go to the following link (PRCHS Blue Maskers) to preregister your student; payments will be accepted at the door. All funds raised go towards The Blue Maskers National Competition in Bloomington, Indiana, this June.