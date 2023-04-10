The All-New American Pickleball Tournament Announces Charity Partner Published 11:07 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Community Care Network is the beneficiary for this upcoming event in Biloxi – set for Friday, April 28 – Sunday, April 30. Participants of all abilities are welcome!

April 10, 2023 (APT) Biloxi, MS. – The all-new American Pickleball Tournament (APT) will be making its way to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Boulevard in Biloxi, Friday (evening), April 28 through Sunday (afternoon), April 30. APT is thrilled to announce its charity partner – the Community Care Network (CCN), also known as Sue’s Home. CCN provides a safe environment and life skills program that empowers people to break the cycle of addiction, homelessness and/or incarceration to build a stable and independent life.

“We are very proud to be partnering with a local nonprofit that helps people to build back their lives from very challenging situations,” said Aaron Del Mar, APT founder. “CCN is doing such important work in helping to rebuild a community around the individuals that they serve.”

APT is the perfect first tournament for beginners, all the way to seasoned pickleball players; individuals ages 14 and older are welcome to participate. In addition to playing in a doubles and singles round robin format tournament, players can attend social gatherings throughout the weekend (some gatherings will require an additional fee), which include best dressed competitions, special evening events, city tours, and more!

Included with each registration is a visor and a towel, along with additional swag. A customized APT medal will be awarded to the top three overall winners for each event in different age and skill brackets at a ceremony held on Sunday night to cap off this 3-day event.

APT thanks CORE Pickleball and Coastal Mississippi for helping to make this event possible. For more information on the APT in Biloxi or to register, visit https://americanpickleballtour.com/biloxi-ms/. For questions about this event, email events@adrenalinespecialevents.com.