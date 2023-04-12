Teams are full for 2023 Chamber Crawfish Cook-Off Published 12:58 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Teams are full for the Crawfish Cook-off but residents can still get a taste. Come out Saturday, April 29th to the 2023 Chamber Crawfish Cook-off at the Crosby Commons located at 801 Goodyear Blvd Picayune MS.

Residents can be the judge on who they think has the best-tasting crawfish & sides.

Tasting times are from 11 am – 3 pm. Live music, cornhole, bouncy houses, face painting, obstacle course. Cold refreshments, beer & additional foods will be available for purchase.

Get your event tickets before the event day, the price goes up at the gate.

Tickets start at $25 and raise to $30