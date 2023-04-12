Support Pearl River Co. Search & Rescue: Pre-Order Your Pork Butt Now

Published 12:31 pm Wednesday, April 12, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Pearl River County Deputies Association is sponsoring a pork butt fundraiser for Pearl River County Joint Search and Rescue led by Steve Seal with the Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department.
Proceeds will go to help with ongoing training and life-saving equipment for the Joint Search and Rescue team members. They have no direct source of funding and rely solely on donations.

Pre-orders and payment will be taken through Friday, April 14, 2023. Pick up will be Saturday, April 15, 2023, between 10 am – 12 pm at Jack Read Park located on Goodyear Boulevard. The cost is $60.00 per pork butt. To order please contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department at 601-403-2538   At least 80 Smoked Butts will be available.

