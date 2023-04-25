Statute of Limitations on Bribery Increased Published 3:31 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – Last week Governor Tate Reeves signed HB 405, a key piece of State Auditor Shad White’s 2023 legislative agenda. The new law increases the statute of limitations on bribery from three years to five years.

“This new law is important because white-collar crime gets more and more complex every year,” said Auditor White. “It takes time to unravel the schemes when someone steals taxpayer money. Now Mississippi’s bribery statute of limitations matches federal law and gives my investigators more time to uncover theft.”

Auditor White has successfully advocated for several new laws during his tenure that have toughened penalties on criminals. Over the last four years and at his encouragement, lawmakers have passed:

SB 2338 of 2022 which requires the Department of Human Services Fraud Investigations Unit to report suspected crimes to the Auditor’s Office,

HB 1365 of 2022 which bans private funding from being given to Election Commissions,

HB 136 of 2021 which ensured anyone who handles public dollars regularly has to have a surety bond, and

SB 2552 of 2021 which ensured those charged with embezzlement of public dollars over $10,000 are not eligible for pre-trial diversion.

HB 1352 of 2019 which banned non-adjudication sentences for convictions of embezzlement of public dollars.

"Thank you to Gov. Reeves and the lawmakers who worked on this bill. With their help, we are sending a message that theft of your money carries serious consequences," said White.