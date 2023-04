State Auditor Shad White’s Statement on Theodore DiBiase Jr. Indictment Published 4:07 pm Thursday, April 20, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – State Auditor Shad White issued the following statement after Theodore DiBiase Jr. was indicted today in federal court:

“Prosecutors decide whom to charge with a crime, and we’re grateful to see them continuing to advance this case. We will continue to support their efforts with the evidence that our investigators and federal investigators have uncovered.”