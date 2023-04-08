Spoil the Kitties! Join Pearl River County SPCA for our Kitten Shower Published 7:08 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

by Pearl River County SPCA Spokesperson

The Pearl River County SPCA will have its Wellness in the Park on Saturday, April 15th from 10 am to 2 p.m. at Jack Read Park on Goodyear Blvd. We are offering low-cost vaccines for dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. We will also have microchipping and will do heartworm tests for dogs. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier. For more information, call 601-798-8000.

Pearl River County SPCA will be hosting a Kitten Shower on May 6th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the animal shelter. Kitten season is upon us and we need lots of supplies to take care of so many kittens. Some items needed are KMR kitten milk replacer powder, baby food ( meat variety only), wet kitten food, small cat toys, clay kitty litter, litter deodorizer, miracle nipples, and laundry pods. Our kitten shower is always a lot of fun with refreshments, raffles, door prizes, and loads of the world’s cutest kittens. Come and enjoy a fun afternoon.

Contact for these events is Maria Diamond at 601-347-3667.