SPCA to host annual Kitten Shower and Supply Drive Published 11:36 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Join the Pearl River County SPCA at the shelter for its annual Kitten Shower and Supply Drive. On Saturday, May, 6th from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. enjoy the presents of kittens, learn about fostering an animal, help collect or donate supplies for the kittens and get a chance to win raffles and gift baskets, and door prizes. Some gift baskets include coffee, wine, dog blankets, beauty supplies, and much more.

The purpose of this drive is to collect enough supplies for the hundreds of surrounding kittens that will be arriving at the shelter. This will also prep for setting up foster homes for kittens. There is no cost to the foster parent, the shelter supplies the food and medical care for the foster.

Items needed for donation are listed below.

KMR Kitten Milk Replacer Power

Baby Food Meat Variety only

Wet Kitten Food

Small Cat toys

Clay Kitten Litter

Litter Deodorizer

Miracle Nipples

Laundry Pods

The shelter has also partnered with Domino’s Raise Some Dough with Dominos. If you order from the local Domino’s Pizza and mention Pearl River County SPCA or use code DN1 online or over the phone. Pearl River County SPCA will receive 20% off your order purchase.