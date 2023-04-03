Softball holds Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday Published 3:40 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

PERKINSTON — It will be Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday at Ross-Smith Field when the Mississippi Gulf Coast softball returns home after a four-game road trip.

The Bulldogs will entertain East Central with first pitch in the doubleheader scheduled for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

On-field ceremonies to celebrate cancer survivors will take place before the game.

Records

MGCCC: 25-15/8-6 MACCC, T-6 th place in conference

place in conference East Central: 21-14/6-6 MACCC, 9th place in conference

Last Time Out

MGCCC swept East Mississippi on Saturday in Scooba, winning 6-4 in eight innings and 7-4.

East Central lost 4-1 and 4-3 to Northeast Mississippi on Saturday in Booneville.

Previous Meeting

On April 7, 2022, East Central swept Gulf Coast 5-3 and 9-0 at Decatur.

Notes

Jett Harrell (Fr., Clarksdale/Lee Academy) is 11 th in the MACCC in hitting (.421). In the circle, she’s second in wins (11), which is the 11 th -most in the NJCAA.

in the MACCC in hitting (.421). In the circle, she’s second in wins (11), which is the 11 -most in the NJCAA. K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) is second in the MACCC with 41 RBI and third in home runs (11). She’s seventh in batting (.432), fifth in OBP (.534) and sixth in slugging (.797). Agner leads the MACCC with 12 hit by pitches.

Kamryn LaFosse (Fr., Lake Charles, La./Sam Houston) is 10 th in the MACCC with seven home runs and 34 RBI.

in the MACCC with seven home runs and 34 RBI. Breanna Green (So., Saraland Ala./Saraland) is fourth in the MACCC in walks (18). That ranks 17 th in the NJCAA.

in the NJCAA. Kate Brannan (So., Enterprise/Enterprise) leads the NJCAA in triples (5).

Three Ahead

Thursday, April 6: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 1 p.m. doubleheader

Wednesday, April 12: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 4 p.m. doubleheader

Tuesday, April 18: at Hinds, Raymond, 3 p.m. doubleheader

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.