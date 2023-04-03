Softball holds Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday

Published 3:40 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

By Special to the Item

PERKINSTON — It will be Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday at Ross-Smith Field when the Mississippi Gulf Coast softball returns home after a four-game road trip.

 

The Bulldogs will entertain East Central with first pitch in the doubleheader scheduled for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.

On-field ceremonies to celebrate cancer survivors will take place before the game.

 

Records

  • MGCCC: 25-15/8-6 MACCC, T-6th place in conference
  • East Central: 21-14/6-6 MACCC, 9th place in conference

Last Time Out

  • MGCCC swept East Mississippi on Saturday in Scooba, winning 6-4 in eight innings and 7-4.
  • East Central lost 4-1 and 4-3 to Northeast Mississippi on Saturday in Booneville.

Previous Meeting

On April 7, 2022, East Central swept Gulf Coast 5-3 and 9-0 at Decatur.

Notes

  • Jett Harrell (Fr., Clarksdale/Lee Academy) is 11th in the MACCC in hitting (.421). In the circle, she’s second in wins (11), which is the 11th-most in the NJCAA.
  • K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) is second in the MACCC with 41 RBI and third in home runs (11). She’s seventh in batting (.432), fifth in OBP (.534) and sixth in slugging (.797). Agner leads the MACCC with 12 hit by pitches.
  • Kamryn LaFosse (Fr., Lake Charles, La./Sam Houston) is 10th in the MACCC with seven home runs and 34 RBI.
  • Breanna Green (So., Saraland Ala./Saraland) is fourth in the MACCC in walks (18). That ranks 17th in the NJCAA.
  • Kate Brannan (So., Enterprise/Enterprise) leads the NJCAA in triples (5).

Three Ahead

  • Thursday, April 6: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 1 p.m. doubleheader
  • Wednesday, April 12: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 4 p.m. doubleheader
  • Tuesday, April 18: at Hinds, Raymond, 3 p.m. doubleheader

 

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.

