Softball holds Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday
Published 3:40 pm Monday, April 3, 2023
PERKINSTON — It will be Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday at Ross-Smith Field when the Mississippi Gulf Coast softball returns home after a four-game road trip.
The Bulldogs will entertain East Central with first pitch in the doubleheader scheduled for 3 p.m. The games will be streamed at https://mgcccbulldogs.com/watch.
On-field ceremonies to celebrate cancer survivors will take place before the game.
Records
- MGCCC: 25-15/8-6 MACCC, T-6th place in conference
- East Central: 21-14/6-6 MACCC, 9th place in conference
Last Time Out
- MGCCC swept East Mississippi on Saturday in Scooba, winning 6-4 in eight innings and 7-4.
- East Central lost 4-1 and 4-3 to Northeast Mississippi on Saturday in Booneville.
Previous Meeting
On April 7, 2022, East Central swept Gulf Coast 5-3 and 9-0 at Decatur.
Notes
- Jett Harrell (Fr., Clarksdale/Lee Academy) is 11th in the MACCC in hitting (.421). In the circle, she’s second in wins (11), which is the 11th-most in the NJCAA.
- K.K. Agner (So., Horn Lake/Magnolia Heights) is second in the MACCC with 41 RBI and third in home runs (11). She’s seventh in batting (.432), fifth in OBP (.534) and sixth in slugging (.797). Agner leads the MACCC with 12 hit by pitches.
- Kamryn LaFosse (Fr., Lake Charles, La./Sam Houston) is 10th in the MACCC with seven home runs and 34 RBI.
- Breanna Green (So., Saraland Ala./Saraland) is fourth in the MACCC in walks (18). That ranks 17th in the NJCAA.
- Kate Brannan (So., Enterprise/Enterprise) leads the NJCAA in triples (5).
Three Ahead
- Thursday, April 6: at Coahoma, Clarksdale, 1 p.m. doubleheader
- Wednesday, April 12: vs. Pearl River, Perkinston, 4 p.m. doubleheader
- Tuesday, April 18: at Hinds, Raymond, 3 p.m. doubleheader
For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.