Silver Alert Issued for 19-Year-Old Hunter Ray Patterson in Mississippi

Published 4:06 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 19-year-old Hunter Ray Patterson of Mantachie, Itawamba County, Mississippi.

He is described as a white male, five feet ten inches tall, weighing 148 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and jeans on Wednesday, April 20, in the 4100 block of River Road in Mantachie, Mississippi driving a 2001 gray/silver Chevrolet Monte Carlo bearing Alabama tag 41HG187 in an unknown direction.

Family members say Hunter Ray Patterson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hunter Ray Patterson, contact Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department at 662-862-3401.

 

