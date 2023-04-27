Severe weather in Pearl River County Published 8:48 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE GEORGE GREENE HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON PEARL RIVER PERRY STONE WAYNE

The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana... Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River and Washington Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana... Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting St. Tammany, Pearl River and Hancock Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Pearl River. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 11.2 feet Saturday, May 06. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.1 feet on 05/21/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood