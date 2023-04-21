Severe Weather and Heavy Rainfall Update – April 21, 2023 Published 9:31 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Overview:

WHAT: MARGINAL RISK of Severe Weather and Heavy Rainfall

WHEN: Greatest potential for severe weather and heavy rainfall will be in the late afternoon and evening hours, but is highly conditioned on if a second line of storms is able to develop.

WHERE: The severe weather risk is in place across all of SE LA and S MS. The heavy rainfall risk is confined to SE LA and SW MS.

CONFIDENCE: There is some uncertainty concerning how this morning’s showers/storms will affect the threat of severe weather this afternoon and evening. If cloud cover lingers too long into the day, we may not see another round of storms this afternoon and evening.

Impacts:

The main threats associated with any severe storms will be:

Wind gusts greater than 60 mph will be possible

Trees and powerlines could be damaged and lead to isolated/scattered power outages

Large hail up to 1 inch in diameter will be possible

A few tornadoes will be possible