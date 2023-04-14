SAVE THE DATE: PRCC launches ticketing for 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Published 11:52 am Friday, April 14, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River Community College Athletics Hall of Fame is returning to Hancock County. PRCC is proud to announce the 2023 festivities will once again be hosted at the Hollywood Casino & Resort Gulf Coast and The Bridges.

The golf tournament and ceremony are scheduled for Friday, July 28. The golf tournament will start at 9 a.m. Social hour begins at the Hollywood Casino at 5:30 p.m., with the ceremony scheduled to commence at 7 p.m.

The Class of 2023, along with several former championship teams that will be recognized at the banquet, will be announced soon.

BANQUET TICKETING



Tickets for the banquet and golf tournament are ONLY available in advance, either by visiting PRCCAthletics.com/ tickets or by contacting Coordinator of Alumni Services Mary Alice Chandler at mchandler@prcc.edu or 601-403-1193.

PRCC has unveiled a tiered banquet ticketing schedule for the 2023 ceremony.

Fans will have until April 21 to purchase tickets for an all-time low price of just $80 each.

From April 22-May 31, tickets are $100. Between June 1-30, tickets are $125.

Tickets purchased between July 1-13 are $150.

No tickets will be sold after July 13. Guests will not be able to purchase tickets at the door.

Anyone who registers early for tickets will receive information on discounted room rates at the Hollywood Casino for July 27-28.

GOLF TOURNAMENT



The PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame golf tournament will once again feature a four-person scramble format. Teams of four are $600.

The number of golf teams is limited and often sells out quickly. Ensure your team gets to chase glory and compete for bragging rights by registering early.

PREVIOUS INDUCTEES



Previous inductees who are planning to attend the banquet are encouraged to contact Mary Alice Chandler at mchandler@prcc.edu or 601-403-1193 to provide their jacket sizes. Deadline to submit jacket information is June 1, 2023.

Anyone who registers after the deadline can pickup their jackets at the 2024 ceremony.

SPONSORSHIP INFORMATION



Sponsorship packages are available for both the banquet and golf tournament.

The banquet has two tiers of sponsorships, the $2,500 Maroon Sponsorship and the $5,000 Gold Sponsorship.

The Maroon Sponsorship includes eight banquet tickets, 20 beverage tickets, two rooms Friday night at Hollywood Casino and advertising at the banquet; the Gold Sponsorship features one four-person golf team, four rooms Friday night at Hollywood Casino, eight banquet tickets, 20 beverage tickets and advertising at the banquet.

There are several sponsorship opportunities for the golf tournament as well. PRCC is offering $100 hole sponsorships (which include a 24×18 sign next to the tee box), $300 longest drive or closest to the pin sponsorships, $500 awards ceremony sponsorship and $500 beverage sponsorship.

PRCC is also accepting items for the silent auction and food for the golf tournament.

To secure your sponsorship package or donate to the event, contact Mary Alice Chandler at mchandler@prcc.edu or 601-403-1193.

HOW TO NOMINATE



Know a former Wildcat who you believe should be considered in the future? Nominate by visiting https:// prccathletics.com/hof/Hall_of_ Fame_nomination_form or visiting PRCCAthletics.com/HOF and clicking the nomination form link at the top of the page.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).