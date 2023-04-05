Rachel Judith Budinger Published 4:38 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Rachel Judith Budinger, age 38, of Picayune, Miss. passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

A native of Willingboro, N.J., she was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was loved dearly and will be missed by all of her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeremy Neal Williams; father, Wattson Budinger; mother, Barbara Ann Wallace; daughter, Lilian Rachelle Williams; son, Leo Stanley Pearson; siblings, Bonny Mae Young, Clayton Wattson Budinger, and Gwendolyn Dorothy Budinger; numerous nieces and nephews.

