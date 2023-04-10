Proactive Patrol Detail in Picayune Nets 12 Arrests
Published 10:59 am Monday, April 10, 2023
On April, 7 The Picayune Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a proactive patrol detail throughout the city limits of Picayune. This would not have been possible without assistance from the Patrol Division, N.E.T. Units, and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.
During the detail, several subjects were incarcerated for various crimes and warrants. Below is a list of suspects that were arrested and their charges.
- Joshua Hayes- Warrant-Trespassing, Warrant-Shoplifting
- Dominque Henderson- MDOC warrant, Possession of Paraphernalia
- Romyrin Brown- Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon
- Julie Neal -Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony (Meth), Possession of Paraphernalia
- Nicole Lombardo -Possession of Paraphernalia
- Ashley Jordan -Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony (Ecstasy)
- Dedrick Thomas -Possession of Marijuana, Suspended DL
- Kayla R. Penton – Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (Clonazepam), Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon
- Kristi Crosby – Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth)
- David Held -Possession of Marijuana
- Johnny Seals -Warrant-Other Agency
- Stephanie Ann Watkins – Possession of a Controlled Substance Felony (Meth), Possession of Marijuana
- Carlos Thomas – Possession of Marijuana