Proactive Patrol Detail in Picayune Nets 12 Arrests Published 10:59 am Monday, April 10, 2023

On April, 7 The Picayune Police Department Narcotics Division conducted a proactive patrol detail throughout the city limits of Picayune. This would not have been possible without assistance from the Patrol Division, N.E.T. Units, and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

During the detail, several subjects were incarcerated for various crimes and warrants. Below is a list of suspects that were arrested and their charges.