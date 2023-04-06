PRC softball clinches late win over Vancleave

Published 8:16 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

The Pearl River Central LadyBlue Devils 12-7 (3-0 in district) hosted non-district opponent Vancleave Bulldogs 10-12.

Top of the 2nd Vancleave’s Brooklynn Roberson hot for an RBI double  1-0. The Lady Blue Devils would tie the game in the bottom inning, thanks to Carley Mataya stealing home after a wild Vancleave pitch.

Vancleave took back its lead at 2-1 at the top of the 6th after an RBI single.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

At the bottom of the 6th PRC tied it at 2-2 thanks to RBI double by Carley Mataya. Storme Boggs followed up with her own RBI double, and PRC took its first 3-2 lead. Then a 2-run RBI single from Anna Neal gave PRC a 5-2 lead.

PRC would o hold off Vancleave in the 7th inning.

Stats;

RBIs, Neal had 2 Mataya and Stormy Boggs 1. Strikeouts, Kiley Davis 1 and Jazmin Robertson had 4.

 

The Blue Devils next game will be on Thursday, April 13 at and against George County who are 18-2 this season.

More Sports

Picayune’s Robertson’s walk off run clinches win over rival PRC

No. 1 Bulldogs aim for 15th MACCC title

Softball holds Cancer Awareness Day on Tuesday

No. 15 Men shut down SMCC

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar