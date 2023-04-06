PRC softball clinches late win over Vancleave Published 8:16 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Pearl River Central LadyBlue Devils 12-7 (3-0 in district) hosted non-district opponent Vancleave Bulldogs 10-12.

Top of the 2nd Vancleave’s Brooklynn Roberson hot for an RBI double 1-0. The Lady Blue Devils would tie the game in the bottom inning, thanks to Carley Mataya stealing home after a wild Vancleave pitch.

Vancleave took back its lead at 2-1 at the top of the 6th after an RBI single.

At the bottom of the 6th PRC tied it at 2-2 thanks to RBI double by Carley Mataya. Storme Boggs followed up with her own RBI double, and PRC took its first 3-2 lead. Then a 2-run RBI single from Anna Neal gave PRC a 5-2 lead.

PRC would o hold off Vancleave in the 7th inning.

Stats;

RBIs, Neal had 2 Mataya and Stormy Boggs 1. Strikeouts, Kiley Davis 1 and Jazmin Robertson had 4.

The Blue Devils next game will be on Thursday, April 13 at and against George County who are 18-2 this season.