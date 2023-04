PRC secures game one over Rebels Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Pearl River Central Blue Devils takes game one over George County, 6-0.

Stats

PRC had 9 hits, and 5 RBIs that night. Jacob Johnson had 2 RBIs. Caleb Dyess, Kyan Schlottman, and BJ Bellelo contributed single RBIs. Dyess pitched the entire game with 10 strikeouts. The Rebels only managed to get 3 hits in the game.

Game two is set for Friday, April, 28 at George County.