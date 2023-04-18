PRC Blue Maskers Win Mississippi State Thescon: Advance to Nationals in Indiana Published 2:02 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

1 of 3

On February 25, 2023, the Pearl River Central Blue Maskers International Thespian Honor Society and their Thespian Troup recently won the Mississippi State Competition with their comedic one-act and 45-minute production of Boy Meets Girl-A Young Love Story.

The Blue Maskers competed in Meridian MS, against 8 other schools for Thescon. Tupelo, APAC, Ridgeland, Starkville, Madison Central, Jackson Academy, Pearl, Northwest Rankin, and PRCHS were all competing at Thescon. The PRC Blue Maskers took first place and advanced to Nationals in Bloomington, Indiana, this June.

I asked the students of the Blue Maskers group if it was intimidating competing against other schools.

Senior Hannah Carroll who plays the love interest character Katie, said yes. She said some nerves came from just representing a smaller school and having a title to up stand and hold. But she was very sure of herself because of trust.

“I always had confidence in my team… the trust in my team was everything I needed to get through that.”

The Blue Makers are a group of six senior students who have individual roles. The group is led by teacher Rebecca Carr. Then there are two who manage the set control, Taylor Williams – Lighting and Bekah Smith – Sound. Then there’s Ian Quinn and Kennedy Clavo, both played as a background characters, Clavo is also the set manager.

Hannah Carroll and Donovan s were the stars of the show, Carroll played Kate, and Bounds played Sam the lead character.

What makes this group special?

Clavo said the group is very close netted and it’s the relationship that they have that is special.

“We have a good relationship and work well together. We have the energy we hype each other up, we say let’s do this, and we went out and just did it,” she stated.

Carroll piggybacked by saying trust and adrenaline played a factor. Because they are such a small group, Smith said that made it faster to connect and make a relationship.

When asked how they were able to kill their nerves at Thescon, Carroll said you don’t, the group laughed in agreement.

“I put my nerves into my performance.”

Bound said, “You kind of run off with it. Every time you step on that stage you’re going to have a ton of adrenalin, but it’s very critical as an actor that you find ways to manage it once you get out there because it could either make you or break you.”

This coming June, the Blue Masker will compete on a national stage in Bloomington, Indiana. Their nerves are there but the clarity that they made a lot of progress as a group outweighs it all.

“That by itself shows us that we did something. Our love for something and the way we contributed paid off,” said Bound.

“It’s a really good feeling to see all of that payoff,” said Carroll.

Thescon was judged by three judges, and each school’s act was evaluated on; ensemble, listening and response, vocal interpretation, movement, overall effect, composition and picturization, rhythm, and tempo. The PRC Blue Maskers received a Superior score.

Carr read just some of what the judge’s feedback and comments were:

“Great youthful energy in opening scene… Good reading and holding the laughs… double entendre were played innocently and with finesse…good stage combat…Great work, so fun and well received by the audience.

The PRC Blue Maskers brought home more than a state championship.

In the Thescon awards, Clavo and Carroll were awarded Superior in individual monologues. Bounds received a $1000 college scholarship for Theater education. This is PRC’s second actor in two years to win this award.

More include:

– All-Star Cast Award by Bounds and Carroll

– Judges Choice Award for Best Play List ( Sound / Audio).

The Blue Maskers have begun running fundraisers to cover travel costs. The group asks that the community support and witness their Boy Meets Girl-A Young Love Story act this Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22 at the Pearl River Central Auditorium.

Friday; the door opens at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Saturday: door opens at 12:30 p.m. and the show begins a1 1 p.m.

Also if you order from El Mariachi and mention the Blue Maskers group, the maskers will earn of percentage. Sponsorship applications are available for businesses; for inquiries contact Carr at rcarr@prc.k12.ms.us.

There will also be a Community Youth Talent show on May 16. The application deadline is April 28th, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded to 1st ($150), 2nd ($125), and 3rd place ($75). For more contact Carr.

For more fundraiser events, news, and show times visit the PRC Blue Maskers on Facebook at Pearl River Central Blue Maskers / Thespian Troupe #5695.