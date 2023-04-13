Picayunes second dog park is in the works

Published 10:30 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Pat Blades Little Champs Dog Park. 

“You asked, and we listened,” stated Mayor Jim Luke regarding the city’s request for a dog park.

For years residents, especially dog owners have asked for a local dog park. The nearest ones available were in Poplarville or Slidell, LA. The city has heard and answered their request.

The City accomplished building its first dog park in October of 2022, (The Barking Lot) made for large dogs. Now it’s time to shift gears to a second dog park that will accommodate small dogs only.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The land hosting the new park is located at 1610 Goodyear Blvd and is owned by the city spanning 10,000 sqft. The park will be called Pat Blades Little Champs Dog Park.

Pat Blades was a Picayune resident who was entangled in the community. Blades supported the city and his Maroon Tide football team. Blades has since passed away, and after getting acceptance from Blades’s family, the city was able to name the park after him.

“One of those people who you remember for the rest of your life,” said Luke.

The Park is estimated to be complete by the end of the year. As of now, the City is looking for donations for this project. Mayor Luke plans to budget this park under $6,000. Also, the majority of the construction, fencing, and installations will be done in-house.

More News

Carriere-native sworn in as SGA President at Southern Miss

Minimal changes to migratory bird, deer season dates

Turkey season proposed rules accepted, enter public comment period 

Greater Jackson Chamber and Belhaven University Announce Collaboration

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar