Picayune School Board Approves 3 Grants, Including FFV Program Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

During Tuesday’s regular called Picayune School Board meeting, the board approved to apply for 3 grants. Two of these will be awarded by check and the other is awarded by fresh foods.

The Board approved the request to apply for the Fresh Food Vegetables Program grant from USDA. The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides funds for schools to provide free servings of fresh fruits and fresh vegetables throughout the day to Mississippi students. The FFVP shows children that fresh fruits and vegetables are healthy and tasty alternatives to snacks high in fat, sugar, or salt. If accepted the school will receive a supply of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Approved the request to apply for an $18,755 grant for the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation Grant. This grant will be used by Directors William Buchanan’s Music class at Nicholson Elementary for new and necessary music equipment for 325 students.

Lastly, the Board approved the request to apply for an MCOPS Grant for $70,000.

In other businesses, the board approved bids for the sale of two lawnmowers.