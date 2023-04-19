Picayune School Board Approves 3 Grants, Including FFV Program

Published 3:07 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

During Tuesday’s regular called Picayune School Board meeting, the board approved to apply for 3 grants. Two of these will be awarded by check and the other is awarded by fresh foods.

The Board approved the request to apply for the Fresh Food Vegetables Program grant from USDA.  The Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program provides funds for schools to provide free servings of fresh fruits and fresh vegetables throughout the day to Mississippi students. The FFVP shows children that fresh fruits and vegetables are healthy and tasty alternatives to snacks high in fat, sugar, or salt. If accepted the school will receive a supply of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Approved the request to apply for an $18,755 grant for the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation Grant. This grant will be used by Directors William Buchanan’s Music class at Nicholson Elementary for new and necessary music equipment for 325 students.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Lastly, the Board approved the request to apply for an MCOPS Grant for $70,000.

In other businesses, the board approved bids for the sale of two lawnmowers.

More News

Upcoming Library Programs

Mississippi University Ranked Top 10 for Online Business Programs

PRC Blue Maskers Win Mississippi State Thescon: Advance to Nationals in Indiana

Students Learn Real World Construction Skills in Preparation for NCCER Testing

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar