Picayune Police Summer Camp Registration Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Applications will be taken on April 11th (Tuesday)starting at 8:00 am at the Picayune Police

Department 328 South Main Street.

The child must have insurance. Bring a copy of the insurance, fill out the application attach the insurance, and have it notarized before it is turned back into the Police Department to have a spot for your child.

We have 2 camps 1st is for ages 7,8,9 camp will be June 5-9 Mon-thru Thur 9-4 and Friday is

9-1:30 pm

2nd camp is for ages 10,11,12 June 19-23 Mon-thru Thursday 9-4 and Friday 9-1:30 pm

Note: We only take 50 kids for each camp, so it is first come first serve and everyone else will be put on a waiting list. It fills up fast so I suggest being there at 8 am.