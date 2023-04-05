Picayune Police Summer Camp Registration

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

By Special to the Item

Applications will be taken on April 11th (Tuesday)starting at 8:00 am at the Picayune Police
Department 328 South Main Street.
The child must have insurance.  Bring a copy of the insurance, fill out the application attach the insurance, and have it notarized before it is turned back into the Police Department to have a spot for your child.
We have 2 camps 1st is for ages 7,8,9 camp will be June 5-9 Mon-thru Thur 9-4 and Friday is
9-1:30 pm
2nd camp is for ages 10,11,12  June 19-23 Mon-thru Thursday 9-4 and Friday 9-1:30 pm
Note: We only take 50 kids for each camp, so it is first come first serve and everyone else will be put on a waiting list.  It fills up fast so I suggest being there at 8 am.

The cost is free for the kids

If you have a business or a club or you as an individual wish to sponsor a child it is $50 to do so.  For questions contact the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411

