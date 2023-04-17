Picayune Police Make Arrest After Traffic Stop Uncovers Gun and Narcotics
Published 9:53 am Monday, April 17, 2023
On 04/14/23 at approximately 12:38 PM officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team made a traffic stop for a traffic violation on East Canal Street.
Officers made contact with the driver, Olivia Neff, and passenger Devin P Mitchell. While officers were conducting the traffic stop, Mitchell concealed a handgun inside a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. During the search officers located a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin, and drug paraphernalia.
Mitchell was subsequently charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of a Weapon by Felon, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Neff was cited for disregarding a traffic device and released at the scene.