Picayune Police Make Arrest After Traffic Stop Uncovers Gun and Narcotics Published 9:53 am Monday, April 17, 2023

On 04/14/23 at approximately 12:38 PM officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team made a traffic stop for a traffic violation on East Canal Street.

Officers made contact with the driver, Olivia Neff, and passenger Devin P Mitchell. While officers were conducting the traffic stop, Mitchell concealed a handgun inside a folded quesadilla in a Taco Bell bag. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. During the search officers located a distribution amount of methamphetamine, liquid heroin, and drug paraphernalia.