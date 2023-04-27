Picayune closes regular season with loss to Biloxi

Published 1:34 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Picayune falls in season closer to Biloxi, 6-5.

This “practice” game for Picayune turned into something tight contest. Biloxi opened the game with a 3-0 run over Picayune. Picayune would score their first run in the 3rd inning thanks to a Parker Helton single RBI.  In the 4th inning, Kyler King stole basses two and three, then Landon Watts’ SAC hit brought King home. for a 3-2 score.

In the sixth inning Picayune scored 3 runs off a Tanner Busby walk, and with the bases loaded Helton hit a 2-run RBI. Picayune took their first lead at 5-3.

In the final inning of regulation, Biloxi tied the game at 5-5. Bases loaded Logan Fontenelle had a SAC hit to make the score 5-4. Then a middle field error allowed Bioloxi’s Bryson Pisarich to tie the game.

Picayune was able to get runner on bases 2 and 3, until succumbing to their third out. top of the 8th inning Biloxi gets a runner on third. T.J. Smith hits a ground ball and RBIs for a Biloxi 6-5 lead.

Picayune with two outs had King at bat with a runner on 1 base one and 2. A costly gamble to steal third base by Jamie Lumpkin cost Picayune its third out.

STATS

Picayune Parker Helton led with 3 RBIs, and Biloxi’s Judson Byars led his team with 2. On the mound, Kyler Copper Moreaux and Brady Robertson combined for 7 strikeouts. Biloxi had 8. In the regular season, Picayune finished 14-13.

 

Next Picayune enters the 2023 5a State Championships. They will host game one against the Brookhaven Panthers and Kent Kirkland Field. The game starts on Tuesday, May 2, time TBA.

