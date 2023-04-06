Picayune City Council Meeting Recap: Autism Awareness Month, Splash Pods, and Police Recognitions Published 10:07 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Here’s a recap of the Picayune City Council Meeting that was held on Tuesday, April 4.

There was a request to proclaim April 2023 as Autism Awareness Month in the City of Picayune. That was approved.

Cadence Insurance donated $2,500 to the City for the two I-50 welcoming signs. According to previous coverage on this topic, the city will introduce Welcoming signs at both I-59 Exit 6 and I-59 Exit 4 interchanges. That project is in the beginning stages.

Code Enforcement will have a public hearing for property clean-up at 14 locations including Main Street and Carver Drive.

The Council approved advertising splash pods at 3 parks; Leola Jordan, JP Johnson, and Ben Taylor Park. The City plans for the 3 splash pods to function similar to the ones at Friendship Pad but on a smaller and low-cost efficient scale.

News on the Margret Reed Crosby Library is by Friday, April 14 the City will receive quotes regarding the panel repairs. The City will oversee part of the job, including taking down the current limestone. According to reports it will be replaced with a modern lightweight stucco material and will look similar to what it previously looked like.

The Police Department received a $1,000 Walmart grant for the Police Summer Camp. There will be two camps, 1st is for ages 7,8,9, and the camp will be June 5-9 Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. 2nd camp is for ages 10,11,12 June 19-23 Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m, and Friday 9-1:30 p.m. Applications will be taken on Tuesday, April 11th starting at 8:00 am at the Picayune Police. They also received a $7,500 AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop Grant for the use of purchasing a K-9 for the department.

The Department also Congratulated the following officers who received recognition for their hard work.

Cpl. John Saltarelli was awarded Officer of the Quarter and Officer David Farmer was recognized for the most arrests and citations issued.

The following officers were given letters of recognition for outstanding service in cases worked: