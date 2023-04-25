Pearl River Central School Board Increases Funds for Cheer and Dance, Football Improvements Published 11:36 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

During, the April Pearl River Central School Board meeting, the Board approved items regarding resignations and increased money for construction projects

The Board added a $9,750 increase to their amended funds for the Cheer and Dance Facility and another $5,000 for football improvements.

In other business, The Board also approved 6 resignations at Pearl River Central Elementary. At the High school level, the Board approved the resignation of Head Football Coach Jacob Owens effective March 31. The school later hired Jacob Webb Sr. as head football coach effective May 1, 2023. The Board also hired Tabatha Mavor as the middle school cheer coach for the 2023-2024 school year. Lastly, Col. Todd Ryder, NJROTC Teacher resigned effective April, 30.

The Board approved a five-year lease purchase with Cadence Bank for ten school buses, in the total amount was 1.1 million.