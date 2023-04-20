Pearl River Central Endeavor Wins 2023 Pacesetter School Award: Celebrating Success Published 10:41 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Pearl River Central Endeavor Wins 2023 Pacesetter School Award School honored for its improvement efforts March 20, 2023: Pearl River Central Endeavor in Carriere, Mississippi is the winner of a 2023 Gene Bottoms Pacesetter School Award from the Southern Regional Education Board. The school will be honored on July 18, 2023, at SREB’s Annual Making Schools Work Conference.

“It is truly an honor for the Endeavor School to be chosen for this prestigious award. We are very grateful to be recognized on the national level, especially being the only alternative school to be awarded, we are proud to represent our state.” said Vol White, Endeavor Principal.

Pacesetter School Awards recognize schools that are implementing one of SREB’s Making Schools Work school improvement frameworks and are achieving success in meeting bold goals related to success rates, student achievement, readiness for college and careers, and/or credential attainment. Pearl River Central Endeavor implements SREB’s school improvement design for

Middle Schools. The school places a focus on improving student success by (ADD Actions Taken as Described in Pacesetter Site Application) As a result of these actions, the school has documented gains in student success to include (ADD Data on Success) SREB congratulates the school’s leaders, teachers, students and community for its success.

In addition to recognition at the opening session, each Pacesetter site will host a conference showcase session and receive a banner of recognition for the school. SREB’s Making Schools Work Conference is held annually and provides educators with opportunities to participate in professional development, network with colleagues from across the country, and build school and district leadership capacity.

The Southern Regional Education Board works with states and educators to improve education at every level, from early childhood through postsecondary education. Learn more about SREB at sreb.org.