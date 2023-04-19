No. 10 Pearl RIver’s Brinson Anne Rogers honored by the NJCAA Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The only word to describe No. 10 Pearl River’s Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.) this season is dominant. One day after taking home the MACCC Pitcher of the Week award, Rogers has been named the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Pitcher of the Week.

Rogers’ week got off to an incredible start as she took to the circle against archrival Gulf Coast and was immaculate. The right-hander struck out 15 batters and allowed one unearned run in a no-hitter against the Bulldogs.

The Wildcats then took on Coahoma and although Rogers didn’t start the game, she pitched 5 2/3 innings in relief, striking out 10 batters and allowing just one hit to pick up the victory.

So far in the 2023 campaign, Rogers is 16-2 with a 0.46 ERA and a WHIP of 0.597. She has struck out an unbelievable 199 batters against just 28 walks in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

She now is just two strikeouts shy of 500 for her Wildcat career.

UP NEXT



Pearl River hits the road on Saturday for a tri-game against Region 23 foe LSU Eunice and Blinn College. The games will begin at 2:30 p.m.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).