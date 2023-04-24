Mississippi Walmart closed after toilet paper set on fire

Published 10:46 am Monday, April 24, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

Flaming toilet paper led to the temporary closure of a Mississippi Walmart store. At approximately 7:50 p.m., the Brookhaven, Mississippi, Fire Department responded to a fire at the Brookway Boulevard store. Chief Jeff Ainsworth said someone had set fire to the toilet paper in one of the bathrooms. Firefighters were on the scene about 45 minutes, and there was not a lot of damage caused by the fire, Ainsworth said.  The store was cleared of shoppers, and remained closed for the evening.

 

