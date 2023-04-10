Mid/Late Week Hazardous Weather Update – April 10th Published 9:58 am Monday, April 10, 2023

Click HERE, HERE and HERE for an update concerning hazardous weather associated with a Gulf low mid to late week,

Overview:



WHAT: Coastal Flood Advisory/Warning & MARGINAL RISK of Heavy Rain

WHEN: Minor coastal flooding beginning as early as high tide cycle this afternoon, increasing for each high tide cycle thru Thursday. All day Wednesday into early Thursday for risk of excessive rainfall.

WHERE: All coastal areas for the coastal flood advisories/warnings, All of SE LA and southern MS for the Marginal Risk of excessive rainfall.

CONFIDENCE: Low in regards to heavy rain/flash flooding [area/amounts]. Moderate/High in regards to coastal flooding and high for dangerous marine conditions.

Impacts: