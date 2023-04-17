Maroon Tide baseball clinch district champ spot Published 10:18 am Monday, April 17, 2023

The Picayune Maroon Tide baseball team are 2023 district champions after a 6-1 district record.

Picayune had won their first six district games, until recently losing to West Harrison 4-3 on April 11.

As a team, Picayune is batting at a .261 average with 727 plate appearances. They’ve scored 102 runs off 161 hits and have knocked 6 balls over the wall. Defensively Picayune has allowed 140 runs over the course of 23 games.

Morgan Craft whose sidelined due to injury had the team’s highest batting average at 0.383, Kyler King is right behind him at 0.368. Craft also leads the team in RBIs with 19, and Brady Robertson has 18. King also leads the base percentage at 0.517. Brady Robertson leads the team in home runs with 2 and Kyler has stolen 10 bases and scored 24 runs bases this season.

Across the District

Here are where other teams stand in the district.

No.2 Pearl River Central, 4-4

No.3 Long Beach, 3-4

No.4 West Harrison, 2-6.

Next, Picayune will host PRC to close out district play today, Monday April 17 Kent Kirkland Field at 7 p.m.