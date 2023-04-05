Magnolia Monument Co Published 6:29 pm Wednesday, April 5, 2023

The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Magnolia Monument Co.

Magnolia Monument Co was established in 1962, NEW OWNERSHIP 2023, they have a history of providing the best services, such as designing, building, and installing personal monuments for your loved ones as well as memorial and civil monuments. They have remarkable products with excellent quality. They strive to make your visions come true for your custom designs created to remember your family member or loved one.