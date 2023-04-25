Lady Tide sweeps Hattiesburg in first round of playoffs Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Picayune softball advances after a two-game sweep over the Hattiesburg Tigers.

On Monday night the Picayune Maroon Tide softball team secured a second-round birth. On the road, the Lady Maroon Tide beat the Tigers 14-0.

Addison Watts led with 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Katrina Bolden had 2 hits and 3 RBIs. Addison Taggerd had 2H and 2RBI, and Skyler Timmons and Brooklyn Wilson shared 1H and 1 RBI. At the mound, Allie Bond Pitched 7 strikeouts.

Next Picayune will face The George County Rebels on Friday, April, 28. Game one will be in George County, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.