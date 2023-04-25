Lady Tide sweeps Hattiesburg in first round of playoffs

Published 12:05 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Picayune softball advances after a two-game sweep over the Hattiesburg Tigers.

On Monday night the Picayune Maroon Tide softball team secured a second-round birth. On the road, the Lady Maroon Tide beat the Tigers 14-0.

Addison Watts led with 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Katrina Bolden had 2 hits and 3 RBIs. Addison Taggerd had 2H and 2RBI, and Skyler Timmons and Brooklyn Wilson shared 1H and 1 RBI. At the mound, Allie Bond Pitched 7 strikeouts.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Next Picayune will face The George County Rebels on Friday, April, 28. Game one will be in George County, first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

More Sports

Bear Soccer’s Fasoli signs with Southern Oregon

EMCC continues challenging softball slate looking for final postseason playoff spot

This week in sports, April 23 – 29

Lady Tide secure first round momentum

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar