Lady Tide secure first round momentum Published 9:48 am Monday, April 24, 2023

On Saturday, April 22, the Picayune Maroon Tide took a 1-0 game series lead against the Hattiesburg Tigers in the 2023 5A State Softball Playoffs.

Picayune won 13-0. The Lady Maroon Tide scored 3 runs in the first, 6 runs in the second, and closed the game with 4 runs in the third innings.

Addison Tagged, Katrina Bolden, and Addison Watts shared 2 RBIs. Watts also added an in-base home run.

The second game of this series in Monday, April, 24 at Hattiesburge.