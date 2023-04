Lady Hornets sweep Raymond Rangers Published 9:34 am Monday, April 24, 2023

The Poplarville Lady Hornets advance to the second round of the 4A State softball playoffs after sweeping Raymond Rangers.

The Lady Hornets game one, 17-0, and game two, 22-0.

On to round 2, the Lady Hornets will play Greene County Wildcats, in Green County this Friday, April, 28 at 6:30 p.m.