Kitties of the Week
Published 3:31 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023
Adapt an animal, at the Pearl River County SPCA. Highlighted this week are two pretty kitties.
Peach
$80
11 months old. Orange tabby and white domestic shorthair. She came in with kittens and they were all cared for in a loving foster home. She is super sweet.
Drachma
$80
She is a domestic shorthair 2 years old. She is a brown and orange torbie. She was sur- rendered because her owner had too many cats. She is very friendly and outgoing and she is quite a talker.
Open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday.
Wellness Clinic at the Park
WHEN: April 15
TIMES: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
WHERE: Jack Read Park ,Goodyear
Boulevard across from Baptist Church. WHO: Dr. Anne Borgen will be the officiat-
ing veterinarian.
WHAT: Rabies Vaccinations, microchips,
wellness shots, heartworm tests, craft booths and refreshments.
Open Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm
Closed on Sunday and Monday Wellness Clinic at the Park
WHEN: 15 April 2023
TIMES: 10:00 AM until 2PM
WHERE: Jack Read Park
Goodyear Boulevard across from Baptist Church
WHO: Dr. Anne Borgen will be the officiating veterinarian
WHAT:
Rabies Vaccinations
Microchips
Wellness Shots
Heartworm Tests
Craft Booths
Refreshments