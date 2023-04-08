Kitties of the Week

Adapt an animal, at the Pearl River County SPCA. Highlighted this week are two pretty kitties.

Peach

$80

11 months old. Orange tabby and white domestic shorthair. She came in with kittens and they were all cared for in a loving foster home. She is super sweet.

Drachma

$80

She is a domestic shorthair 2 years old. She is a brown and orange torbie. She was sur- rendered because her owner had too many cats. She is very friendly and outgoing and she is quite a talker.

Open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday.

Wellness Clinic at the Park

WHEN: April 15

TIMES: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

WHERE: Jack Read Park ,Goodyear

Boulevard across from Baptist Church. WHO: Dr. Anne Borgen will be the officiat-

ing veterinarian.

WHAT: Rabies Vaccinations, microchips,

wellness shots, heartworm tests, craft booths and refreshments.