Kitties of the Week

Published 3:31 pm Saturday, April 8, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Adapt an animal, at the Pearl River County SPCA. Highlighted this week are two pretty kitties.

Peach

$80

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

11 months old. Orange tabby and white domestic shorthair. She came in with kittens and they were all cared for in a loving foster home. She is super sweet.

Drachma

$80

She is a domestic shorthair 2 years old. She is a brown and orange torbie. She was sur- rendered because her owner had too many cats. She is very friendly and outgoing and she is quite a talker.

Open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed on Sunday and Monday.

Wellness Clinic at the Park

WHEN: April 15
TIMES: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
WHERE: Jack Read Park ,Goodyear

Boulevard across from Baptist Church. WHO: Dr. Anne Borgen will be the officiat-

ing veterinarian.
WHAT: Rabies Vaccinations, microchips,

wellness shots, heartworm tests, craft booths and refreshments.

Open Tuesday – Saturday 10am – 4pm

Closed on Sunday and Monday Wellness Clinic at the Park

 

WHEN:  15 April 2023
TIMES:  10:00 AM until 2PM
WHERE:  Jack Read Park
Goodyear Boulevard across from Baptist Church
WHO:  Dr. Anne Borgen will be the officiating veterinarian
WHAT:
Rabies Vaccinations
Microchips
Wellness Shots
Heartworm Tests
Craft Booths
Refreshments

 

More News

Spoil the Kitties! Join Pearl River County SPCA for our Kitten Shower

Picayune City Council Meeting Recap: Autism Awareness Month, Splash Pods, and Police Recognitions

Wiggins police take chicken into custody at McDonalds

Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly fleeing police in Picayune

Print Article

  • Calendar

    Submit an event to the Calendar