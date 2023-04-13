Join KPB on Earth Day for Clean up

Published 10:04 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

Earth Day this 2023 year lands on Sunday, April, 22. Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it includes a wide range of communities and organizations coordinating events under EARTHDAY.ORG.  The official theme for 2023 is Invest In Our Planet. 

Keep Picayune Beautify will partake in Invest In Our Planet with a Great American Clean up at JP Johnson Park at 1 p.m. KPB is partnering with Mayor Youth Council, the City of Picayune, and Subway and Nell’s Sweets and Treats.

Vests, buckets, trash bags, and hand sanitizer will be provided.

If you want to be a sponser or volunteer contact KPB at kpb@picayune.ms.us.

 

