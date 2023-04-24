Jack’s Family Restaurants Celebrates Another Mississippi Opening Published 10:09 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Jack’s 28th Mississippi location to open in Purvis in early May.

PURVIS, MS (Apr. 24, 2023) — Jack’s Family Restaurants (Jack’s), a Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) network headquartered in Birmingham and boasting more than 230 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi, announced today that its 28th Mississippi location will open in the Purvis community early May.

Under construction since November 2022, the restaurant marks the only Jack’s within a 20-mile radius.

“Jack’s is all about growing our footprint across the Southeast, and we are excited about our newest opening in the state of Mississippi,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We have served this state for many years and are looking forward to serving the Purvis community and surrounding areas.”

Located at 27 Lamar Property Drive, the Purvis Jack’s will feature the Jack’s Southern Charm architectural design, featuring an open-style dining room equipped with a large seating area for dine-in customers, a large window to allow dine-in guests to watch their biscuits being made from scratch and large porch seating areas outside. A drive-thru will also highlight the location.

To celebrate its Grand Opening with the Purvis community, Jack’s is offering 12 weeks of online-exclusive giveaways, prizes and promotions will be accessible by downloading the Jack’s app.

Jack’s not only cares about providing quality, homemade food to its guests, but the restaurant also prides itself on being a valued community partner in every city in which it operates.

Several positions are available for part- and full-time team members at the Purvis Jack’s location. Each team member will receive incredible perks, such as health and dental insurance, flexible hours and weekly pay. Interested job seekers can apply at eatatjacks.com.

For more information on Jack’s Family Restaurants, visit eatatjacks.com. For exclusive offers and promotions, download the Jack’s app.

ABOUT JACK’S FAMILY RESTAURANTS

Founded in 1960 in Homewood, Alabama, Jack’s Family Restaurants started as Jack’s Hamburgers in a walk-up hamburger stand that served burgers, fries, sodas and shakes and has now grown to more than 230 locations in four states in the South. Jack’s is All About The South and serves its guests quality food with an emphasis on community involvement and charitable giving. For more information, visit eatatjacks.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.