Greater Jackson Chamber and Belhaven University Announce Collaboration Published 1:01 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

April 13, 2023 (Jackson, Miss.) – The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership (GJCP) and Belhaven University announced a new cooperative that will provide an enrollment scholarship to all GJCP members, employees and their children, newly admitted to the University.

“We are very excited about our forward-thinking relationship with the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership,” said Vice President for Belhaven University Enrollment and Marketing Dr. Kevin Russell. “The combination of Belhaven University’s academic reputation and the chamber’s leadership in community involvement, allows us to forge a strong and long-lasting relationship that will have an impact on the lives of their members. Through this collaboration, we will offer opportunities for members across the Metro Jackson Area to earn a degree that can set them on a course to not only enhance their personal career goals, but also make a greater impact on their organization.”

GJCP President and CEO Jeff Rent said, “The Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership constantly seeks ways to improve and strengthen our region through collaboration. This partnership with Belhaven University provides affordable access to students seeking a first-rate education and helps us with our common goal of building a stronger metro region. Not only will our members and their families directly benefit from this scholarship program, we also have a hand in developing the next generation of leaders through education.”

Belhaven University stands among select Christian colleges and universities with national influence and has been repeatedly named one of “America’s 100 Best College Buys.” Belhaven University has a rich heritage of prominence in education, dating back to 1883. The University offers 70 areas of study including academic majors and concentrations across a full spectrum of disciplines, as well as a variety of master’s and doctoral degree programs.

For more information about this scholarship opportunity, contact Belhaven Admission at 601-968-5940 or admission@belhaven.edu.