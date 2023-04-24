Governor Reeves Vetoes and Line-Item Vetoes Multiple Pieces of Legislation Published 1:27 pm Monday, April 24, 2023

JACKSON, Miss. – Governor Tate Reeves today announced he vetoed multiple pieces of legislation including Senate Bill 2612 and Senate Bill 2054. He also issued a line-item veto on 15 appropriations totaling $23.15 million in House Bills 603 and 1089.

“For the sake of full transparency, I wanted to share with the public these vetoes and the reasoning behind why I felt each was necessary,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “I look forward to continuing to work with the legislature, and I’m thankful for everything we accomplished together this session.”

For a full explanation of the Governor’s vetoes, his veto messages are attached at the end of this release.

Senate Bill 2612 sought to revoke some permitting requirements for home construction that were adopted by the Mississippi Legislature less than one year ago.

Governor Reeves’s veto message highlights that the requirement had been in effect for less than a year and deemed it too soon to evaluate the benefit or potential detriment of these permitting requirements intended to protect the health, safety, and financial welfare of homeowners. He also noted that if the permitting requirements ultimately prove to be unnecessary, it may be appropriate to reconsider them in the future.

Senate Bill 2054 sought to provide an additional method for removing from office appointed public officials who serve on various boards and commissions across the state.

Governor Reeves noted in his veto message that Mississippi law already provides a clear mechanism to remove all public officials – appointed or elected – from office upon a conviction of a felony, misappropriation of public funds or willful neglect of duty. The proposed additional method was inconsistent with existing state law and the governor noted that amending enabling statutes on a case-by-case basis would be a cleaner route.

Governor Reeves also chose to veto 15 appropriations in House Bills 603 and 1089 totaling $23.15 million.

“Even in times of plenty, I believe we’re charged with the critical responsibility of properly stewarding taxpayer dollars,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This funding includes proposals I vetoed last year, projects that are not within the proper role of state government, and projects that I believe are not in the taxpayers’ best interest. I will continue to be a watchdog on behalf of the taxpayers when it comes to their money.”

The Governor vetoed nominal reappropriations from House Bill 1089 including:

• $1,000,000 appropriation to the City of Jackson to pay costs associated with construction of a parking lot and related facilities at the Jackson Convention Center.

• $50,000 appropriation to Arise and Shine, Inc. to provide programing and services in Copiah County.

• $1,000,000 appropriation to the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance for various facility improvements including golf cart path repairs and course equipment upgrades at Quail Hollow Golf Course.

• $250,000 appropriation to the Briarwood Pool to pay costs associated with facility improvements.

• $1,000,000 appropriation to the City of Pascagoula to pay costs associated with renovations of city offices.

• $2,000,000 appropriation to the City of Jackson to pay costs associated with the Jackson Planetarium.

• $200,000 appropriation to the Summit Community Development Foundation to pay costs associated with the Stand Pipe project.

• $500,000 appropriation to the City of Greenville to pay costs associated with the construction and development of a downtown green space.

• $13,250,000 appropriation to the Department of Finance and Administration to pay costs associated with the development of the LeFleur’s Bluff Otter Creek Golf Park and Connector Trail Project.

The Governor vetoed appropriations from House Bill 603 including:

• Two appropriations totaling $2,000,000 to the City of Jackson to pay costs associated with the Jackson Planetarium.

• $500,000 appropriation to the City of Greenville to pay costs associated with repairs and renovations to Frisby Park, Greenville Municipal, Maude Bryan Park and Rounds Park.

• $500,000 appropriation to the Mississippi Development Authority for the purpose of providing funding to WISPR Systems in Batesville for research and development to expand its current small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) manufacturing capabilities in Mississippi.

• $300,000 appropriation to the Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration to pay costs associated with the program established under Section 3 of House Bill No. 419, 2023 Regular Session.

• $600,000 appropriation to Greene County to assist in paying costs associated with the rehabilitation and repair of the Greene County Rural Events Center.

The line-item veto message for House Bill 603 can be read in full here.

The line-item veto message for House Bill 1089 can be read in full here.

The veto message for Senate Bill 2612 can be read in full here.

The veto message for Senate Bill 2054 can be read in full here.