Gov. Reeves signs bill to block gun registries, purchase tracking; Picayune PD and PRC sheriff respond Published 9:42 am Monday, April 17, 2023

This press release is from WJTV 12.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed House Bill 1110 into law on Thursday, blocking the creation of gun registries and efforts to track financial transactions related to the purchase of firearms.

The bill prohibits any state entity or private individual from keeping a registry of privately owned firearms or their owners and blocks financial institutions from using firearm codes to track gun purchases.

According to the governor, concerns were raised about gun purchase and owner information being used to punish gun manufacturers, distributors and sellers.

“The Second Amendment rights of Mississippians shall not be infringed. My administration will continue to push back on national Democrats’ unconstitutional gun grabs that threaten the safety and privacy of law-abiding gun owners. Unlike California and New York, we’re proud to welcome the firearms industry and gun owners from across the country to enjoy the protections that our state has to offer. Let me be clear: as long as I’m governor, the Second Amendment is here to stay in Mississippi,” said Reeves.

The Item reached out to the Picayune Police Chief, Joe Quave, and Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison. Both were asked what impact might this have on the citizens in our county?

Quave:

“Local gun registries are unnecessary and would further tax local law enforcement. The responsibility of recording that information should be done by the owner in case it is stolen, without involving local government. The reporting by financial institutions would further monitor those already purchasing a firearm legally. Legal gun owners aren’t the problem. The focus needs to be on those that are committing crimes with firearms. Mandatory penalties for committing a crime with a firearm and those stealing or in possession of stolen firearms should be considered. Also, mental health needs more attention and more proactive approaches in that area could potentially prevent violence.”

Allison:

“I don’t see it having any impact at all. I support the house bill and I support the Governor signing it…that’s preventing the government from more rules and regulations on guns and being able to track people, I support that. I agree with the Governor, our second amendment right does not need to be infringed on.”