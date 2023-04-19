Good Neighbor Real Estate – Picayune, MS
Published 1:45 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023
The Greater Picayune Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Good Neighbor Real Estate – Picayune, MS
Business Description:
Good Neighbor Real Estate is owned by Chelsea and Dennis Traina, who have been serving Pearl River Co.’s housing needs since 2018. Chelsea + Dennis are obsessed with Mississippi Living and showcasing the best parts of our wonderful state. They love being at the forefront of welcoming new neighbors into our community. Their office will be opening soon at 510 West Canal St, so keep a lookout for updates on a Grand Opening to come! Reach out to them for your Real Estate needs!